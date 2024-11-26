RRBs warn against sharing test content on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook; notice here

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), in a recent notification, said that sharing its recruitment test content is a serious offence, and any candidate found doing so will be disqualified. RRB warns against sharing test content on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook(Rajkumar)

RRBs said they have noticed some people engaging in these activities through social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter (X), Facebook, etc.

“...anyone found to be disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission & storage of test contents in any form of any information therein in whole or part thereof or by any means i.e. verbal or written, electronic or mechanical or taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content will be considered as serious misconduct & will be debarred/disqualified from exam,” the official statement reads.

RRBs warned that disciplinary and legal action would be taken against such candidates and persons as per rules, and if necessary, such matters would be reported to the police.

Here is the official notice.

The recruitment examination for Assistant Loco Pilot (RRB ALP 2024) started yesterday, November 25. The exam will continue till November 29.

The board recently released exam city intimation slips for the RPF SI recruitment examination. Candidates can download it from the official websites of the RRBs they have applied under.

Meanwhile, grade 3 Technician exam candidates can check their application status on rrbapply.gov.in.

On application status, applicants will learn if their application forms have been provisionally accepted, provisionally accepted with conditions, or rejected. The board has also shared the reasons for rejection.