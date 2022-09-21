RSMSSB CET 2022: Registration for 2996 posts begins tomorrow, details here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will begin the registration process for RSMSSB CET 2022 on September 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test can do it through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till October 21, 2022.

The Common Eligibility Test will be conducted from January 6 to January 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Single Sign On at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on registration link and enter the login details.

Once registration is done, click on submit and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹450/- for General/ OBC category, ₹350/- for OBC NCL, ₹250/- for SC/ST category and ₹300 for correction. Candidates should make the payment through online mode- debit card, credit card, online banking.