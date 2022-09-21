Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB CET 2022: Registration for 2996 posts begins tomorrow, details here

RSMSSB CET 2022: Registration for 2996 posts begins tomorrow, details here

employment news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 06:54 PM IST

RSMSSB CET 2022 registration will begin tomorrow, September 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 2996 posts in the organisation.

RSMSSB CET 2022: Registration for 2996 posts begins tomorrow, details here
RSMSSB CET 2022: Registration for 2996 posts begins tomorrow, details here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will begin the registration process for RSMSSB CET 2022 on September 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test can do it through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till October 21, 2022.

The Common Eligibility Test will be conducted from January 6 to January 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan Single Sign On at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on registration link and enter the login details.
  • Once registration is done, click on submit and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 450/- for General/ OBC category, 350/- for OBC NCL, 250/- for SC/ST category and 300 for correction. Candidates should make the payment through online mode- debit card, credit card, online banking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb sarkari naukri
rsmssb sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out