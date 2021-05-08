RSMSSB Junior Engineer 2020 examination postponed, check notice here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has postponed RSMSSB Junior Engineer 2020 examination due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The Junior Engineer (Civil) examination that was scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2021, remains postponed. Candidates who want to check the official notice can check it on the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The new exam date will be announced by the Board soon and will be available on the official site. The admit card for eligible candidates will also be available on the official site soon after the date of the exam is released.

This Board has already postponed the document verification schedule for Junior Engineer (Degree and Diploma) (Electrical and Mechanical) that was scheduled in April due to a rise in COVID cases. The new schedule has not been released yet.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1235 posts of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non TSP) in various departments of the state including the Public Works Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Engineering Department, and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board. The recruitment process was started on March 4 and ended on April 2, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.