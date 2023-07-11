Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB recruitment 2023: 430 Agriculture Supervisor posts notified, apply from July 15

RSMSSB recruitment 2023: 430 Agriculture Supervisor posts notified, apply from July 15

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 12:06 PM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for the post of Agriculture Supervisor 2023.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the post of Agriculture Supervisor 2023. The application process will commence on July 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 13. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023: 430 Agriculture Supervisor posts notified(PTI)
RSMSSB recruitment 2023: 430 Agriculture Supervisor posts notified(PTI)

The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 21.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 430 vacancies for Agriculture Supervisors posts.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) have to pay a fee of 600, while those from BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD must pay a fee of 400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between 18 to 40 years old.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

For more details read the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out