RSMSSB recruitment 2023: 430 Agriculture Supervisor posts notified, apply from July 15

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the post of Agriculture Supervisor 2023. The application process will commence on July 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 13. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB recruitment 2023: 430 Agriculture Supervisor posts notified(PTI)

The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 21.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 430 vacancies for Agriculture Supervisors posts.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) have to pay a fee of ₹600, while those from BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD must pay a fee of ₹400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between 18 to 40 years old.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

For more details read the detailed notification here.