RSMSSB recruitment 2024: 474 Stenographer/ Personal Asst posts notified, apply from Feb 29

RSMSSB recruitment 2024: 474 Stenographer/ Personal Asst posts notified, apply from Feb 29

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2024 12:05 PM IST

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the Stenographer/ Personal Asst. Gr-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. The applictaion process will commence on February 29 and the dedline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 474 vacancies of which 194 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 application fee: The application cost for candidates belonging to the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) is 600. For BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates the application fee is 400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025.

For more details candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Follow Us On