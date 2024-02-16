RSMSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 4197 Clerk/ Junior Assistant exam from Feb 20

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for 4000 Junior Assistant and Clerk vacancies. The applictaion process will commence on February 20, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 20, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB invites applications for 4000 Junior Assistant and Clerk vacancies

RSMSSB recruitment 2024: The Junior Assistant/Clerk exam 2024 will fill 4197 positions this year, of which 584 are for Grade 1 Clerks, 61 are for Grade 2 Clerks, and 3552 are for Junior Assistants.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 age limit: Applicants must be between the age of 18 and 40 as of January 1, 2025.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) must pay a fee of ₹600; candidates from the BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay a cost of ₹400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have completed Senior Secondary from a recognised Board or its equivalent examination OR or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC OR Certificate course on computer concept OR COPA/Data Preparation and computer software(DPCS) certificate OR Degree/Diploma/Certificate in computer science/computer application OR Senior Secondary Certificate with the computer science/computer OR Diploma in computer science and engineering from a polytechnic institution.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.