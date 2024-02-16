 RSMSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 4197 Clerk/ Junior Assistant exam from Feb 20 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 4197 Clerk/ Junior Assistant exam from Feb 20

RSMSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 4197 Clerk/ Junior Assistant exam from Feb 20

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 16, 2024 07:41 PM IST

RSMSSB invites applications for 4000 Junior Assistant and Clerk vacancies

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for 4000 Junior Assistant and Clerk vacancies. The applictaion process will commence on February 20, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 20, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB invites applications for 4000 Junior Assistant and Clerk vacancies
RSMSSB invites applications for 4000 Junior Assistant and Clerk vacancies

RSMSSB recruitment 2024: The Junior Assistant/Clerk exam 2024 will fill 4197 positions this year, of which 584 are for Grade 1 Clerks, 61 are for Grade 2 Clerks, and 3552 are for Junior Assistants.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 age limit: Applicants must be between the age of 18 and 40 as of January 1, 2025.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) must pay a fee of 600; candidates from the BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay a cost of 400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have completed Senior Secondary from a recognised Board or its equivalent examination OR or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC OR Certificate course on computer concept OR COPA/Data Preparation and computer software(DPCS) certificate OR Degree/Diploma/Certificate in computer science/computer application OR Senior Secondary Certificate with the computer science/computer OR Diploma in computer science and engineering from a polytechnic institution.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On