News / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB to recruit for 5934 Animal Attendant posts, registration begins on October 13 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB to recruit for 5934 Animal Attendant posts, registration begins on October 13 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 07, 2023 03:01 PM IST

RSMSSB will recruit candidates for Animal Attendant posts. Eligible candidates can apply from October 13 onwards.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB has invited applications for Animal Attendant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5934 posts in the organization.

RSMSSB to recruit for 5934 Animal Attendant posts, registration begins on Oct 13(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
RSMSSB to recruit for 5934 Animal Attendant posts, registration begins on Oct 13(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process will begin on October 13 and will end on November 11, 2023. The correction facility will open for 7 days from the last date of registration. Candidates can make changes in their signature or photo in this time period. The written examination will be conducted in between April to June 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed secondary or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board established by law in India. Knowledge of working in Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is 600/- for unreserved category and 400/- for SC/ST and other categories. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.

Detailed Notification Here 

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out