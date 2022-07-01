RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination for Village Development Officer will be conducted on July 9, 2022. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Press Admit Card button on the page.

Click on RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government including wearing of face masks, use of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.