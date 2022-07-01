Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
employment news

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
Published on Jul 01, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination for Village Development Officer will be conducted on July 9, 2022. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Press Admit Card button on the page.
  • Click on RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the newly opened page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government including wearing of face masks, use of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb admit card.
rsmssb admit card.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out