Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for Ward boy & other posts at sainikschoolgoalpara.org

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 21, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Sainik School Goalpara will recruit candidates for Ward boy and other posts. Details here.

Sainik School Goalpara has invited application for Ward boy and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org. The last date to apply is till November 3, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • PGT: 1 post
  • Nursing Assistant: 1 post
  • LDC: 2 posts
  • Ward Boy: 3 posts
  • PEM/PTI Cum Matron: 1 post
  • Lab Assistant: 2 posts
  • Counselor: 1 post
  • Band Master: 1 post
  • Art & Craft Workshop Instructor: 1 post
  • Nursing Sister (Female): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification available on the Detailed Notification.

Selection Process

  • PGT(Maths), Counselor, Band Master, Art & Craft Teacher, & Lab Assistant : Written Test, Demonstration & Interview.
  • LDC, Ward Boy, PEM/ PTI Cum Matron: Written Test, Skill/Proficiency Test.
  • Nursing Assistant /Nursing Sister (Female): Written Test, Skill, Proficiency Test & Interview.

Where to send applications

Application is to be submitted on prescribed proforma with a recent passport size photograph giving full address and resume with E-mail & contact number (compulsory), along with attested copies of mark sheets, other testimonials and a Demand Draft(DD) for Rs. 500/- (non refundable) to The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist : Goalpara, Assam – 783133.

