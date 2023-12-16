SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 5,280 posts, apply at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India, SBI will close down the extended registration window for 5,280 vacancies of Circle Based Officers tomorrow, December 17. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI to close registration window for 5,280 Circle Based Officer vacancies tomorrow

This recruiting drive will fill 5,280 positions for Circle Based Officers. For general categories, the SBI CBO 2023 application fee is Rs750. For candidates who are PwD, SC, or ST, there are no application fees. The registration process was started on November 22.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.