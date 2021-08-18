SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 released on sbi.co.in, download link here

State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 on August 17, 2021. The admit card for preliminary examination is available on the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The Junior Associates admit card will be available from August 17 to August 29, 2021.

This time the admit card for preliminary examination has been released for four cities which are Agartala, Shillong, Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Nashik centers. Candidates who have applied from these regions can download their admit cards. The examination is expected to be conducted from August 25 onwards.

Direct link to download

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SBI Clerk 2021 Prelim Exam will be conducted for 100 marks, for a one-hour duration. It will be objective and consist of questions from Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability. For more details, candidates can check the official site of SBI.