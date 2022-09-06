SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Registration for 5008 posts begins on September 7

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for candidates to apply for Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Junior Associate posts through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin tomorrow, September 7 and will end on September 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5008 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years of age. The candidate should have graduation in any discipline e from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before November 30, 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹750/- for General/ OBC and EWS category candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Notification Here