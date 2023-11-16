SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification for 8283 posts out at sbi.co.in, registration begins tomorrow

State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 notification. The Bank has invited applications for Junior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification for 8283 posts out at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. The registration process will begin on November 17 and will end on December 7, 2023.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: November 17, 2023

Closing date of application: December 7, 2023

Preliminary exam: January 2024

Main exam: February 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2023. The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹750/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM are exempted from payment of application fees.