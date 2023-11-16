close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification for 8283 posts out at sbi.co.in, registration begins tomorrow

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification for 8283 posts out at sbi.co.in, registration begins tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2023 04:27 PM IST

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 notification has been released for 8283 posts. The registration will begin tomorrow, November 17, 2023.

State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 notification. The Bank has invited applications for Junior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification for 8283 posts out at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification for 8283 posts out at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. The registration process will begin on November 17 and will end on December 7, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: November 17, 2023
  • Closing date of application: December 7, 2023
  • Preliminary exam: January 2024
  • Main exam: February 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2023. The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

Application Fees

The application fees is 750/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Notification Here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out