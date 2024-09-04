SBI PO 2024 notification expected soon; here's when it was released last year

SBI PO 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the notification for the Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024 notification) soon. Once released, candidates can check it on the careers portal of the bank – sbi.co.in/web/careers/. In the last two years, the SBI PO notifications were released in September and registrations started in the same month. SBI PO 2024 notification expected soon (Reuters file photo of SBI logo)

In 2023, the SBI PO recruitment notification was released on September 6 and the application process started on September 7. In 2022, the notification was released on September 21 and the application process started on September 22.

Last year, the exam was for 2,000 vacancies while it was for 1,673 vacancies the year before that.

As aspirants wait for the SBI PO 2024 notification, here are some important details for them based on the last year's recruitment process-

To apply for SBI PO, candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation degree course can apply provisionally, meaning they will be required to produce proof of getting the degree at a later stage of the recruitment drive. The cut-off date for submitting the proof of degree by provisionally eligible candidates will be mentioned in the exam notification. In addition to graduation degrees, Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant qualifications will also be accepted. The applicants should be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old on the cut-off date. The cut-off date for determining the age limit will be mentioned in the SBI PO notification. Further, age relaxation will be applicable to reserved category candidates. Last year, the SBI PO application fee was ₹ 750 for general, EWS and OBC category candidates. There was no application fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates.

SBI PO 2024: How to apply when the application process starts