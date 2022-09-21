SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Notification out for 1673 posts, apply from tomorrow

State Bank of India has released SBI PO Recruitment 2022 notification. The registration process for Probationary Officer posts will begin on September 22, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The last date to apply for the post is till October 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-Phase process- Preliminary exam, main examination and psychometric test. The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹750/- for r General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Notification Here