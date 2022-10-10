Home / Education / Employment News / SBI RBO recruitment 2022: Application begins at sbi.co.in, know how to apply

SBI RBO recruitment 2022: Application begins at sbi.co.in, know how to apply

employment news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 06:15 PM IST

SBI has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officer.

ByHT Education Desk

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officer (RBO). The application process commenced on October 10 and the last date for the submission of application form is October 31. Candidates can apply through the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 47 vacancies.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age to apply for the positions is 60 years old, and the maximum age is 63 years old.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Click on the link “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS”

Register and login to apply

Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

