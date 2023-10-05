News / Education / Employment News / SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Registration date for 439 posts extended, apply at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Registration date for 439 posts extended, apply at sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 05, 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 registration date extended till October 21, 2023. Candidates can apply at sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India, SBI has extended the registration date for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023. The last date to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer has been extended till October 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The last date to apply has been extended for 439 Managerial posts. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to end on October 6, 2023. The online test will likely be conducted in the month of December 2023 or January 2024.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will find SBI SCO recruitment 2023 application link.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees and intimation charges is 750/- General/ OBC/EWS candidates (Nil for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

