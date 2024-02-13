 SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 131 Managers and other posts - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 131 Managers and other posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 131 Managers and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 13, 2024 01:02 PM IST

SBI begins application for Specialist Cadre Officer posts.

State Bank of India, (SBI) has begun the application for Specialist Cadre Officer posts today, February 13. The applictaion process will conclude on March 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sbi.co.in.

Application process for SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 now open(HT File)

Direct link to apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 131 vacancies.

Details:

Manager (Credit Analyst): 50

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): 23

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): 51

Manager (Security Analyst): 3

Assistant General Manager (Application Security): 3

Circle Defence Banking Advisor (CDBA): 1

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the current opening

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2023-24/33)

ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2023-24/31

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2023-24/32

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
