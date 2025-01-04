Menu Explore
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 150 Trade Finance Officer posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 04, 2025 09:48 AM IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 registration begins at sbi.co.in. The direct link to apply is given here. 

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organisation.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 150 Trade Finance Officer posts, link here (REUTERS)

The registration process started om January 3 and will conclude on January 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed graduation (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution and Certificate in Forex by IIBF (certificate date should be latest by 31.12.2024).

Railway Board relaxes educational criteria for Level-1 posts

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting and interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

Application Fee

The application fee and intimation charges is 750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings link.
  • Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 link.
  • The apply online link will be available on the website.
  • Register and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
