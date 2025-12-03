SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 996 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link to register here

State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 996 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply is December 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. VP Wealth (SRM): 506 posts

2. AVP Wealth (RM): 206 posts

3. Customer Relationship Executive: 284 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates should have graduation degree from government recognised University or Institution.

The age limit criteria can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise shortlisting of the candidate followed by one or more rounds of personal / Telephonic / Video interview and CTC negotiations. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.