SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 996 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link to register here
SBI will recruit for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the direct link given here.
State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 996 posts in the organisation.
The last date to apply is December 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. VP Wealth (SRM): 506 posts
2. AVP Wealth (RM): 206 posts
3. Customer Relationship Executive: 284 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have graduation degree from government recognised University or Institution.
The age limit criteria can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification given here.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise shortlisting of the candidate followed by one or more rounds of personal / Telephonic / Video interview and CTC negotiations. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹750/- for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
