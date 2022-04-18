SC Recruitment 2022: Apply for the post of Court Assistant(Junior Translator)

The Supreme Court of India has invited application for the post Court Assistant(Junior Translator). The application process will commence on April 18 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Supreme Court of India at main.sci.gov.in.

Candidates who applied before (in the year 2021) do not need to apply again.

SC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Court Assistant(Junior Translator).

SC Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates applying for the position of Junior Translator must be over the age of 18 and under the age of 32.

SC Recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates must pay a non-refundable application/test fee of ₹500 for general/OBC candidates and ₹250 for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/dependents of freedom fighters through online only.

SC Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of Supreme Court of India at main.sci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on the link that reads, “Online Applications invited for participating in selection process for appointment to the ex-cadre posts of Court Assistant (Junior Translator)”

Register and create your log in credentials

Fill the application form

Submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print out for the future reference.

Check detailed notification here