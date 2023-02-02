SECL recruitment: Apply for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor from Feb 3

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has invited applications for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade 'C' and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 'C'. The application process will commence on February 3 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 23, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at secl-cil.in.

SECL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 vacancies of which 350 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade 'C' and 55 vacancies are for the post of Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 'C'.

SECL recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

SECL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General/ OBC/EWS category. SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWD/ women and employees of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) are exempted from payment of application fee.

SECL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SECL at secl-cil.in from Feb 3 till Feb 23.

