IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra forest department has imparted skill development training to over 200 youth from 25 villages located near Melghat tiger reserve in Amravati.(Bloomberg File)
The Maharashtra forest department has imparted skill development training to over 200 youth from 25 villages located near Melghat tiger reserve in Amravati.(Bloomberg File)
employment news

Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra

To overcome these challenges and reduce their dependency on forests, the Melghat Tiger Conservation Foundation has set up three computer centres in Harisal, Chikhaldara and Vastapur villages of Amravati district.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:14 PM IST

The Maharashtra forest department has imparted skill development training to over 200 youth from 25 villages located near Melghat tiger reserve in Amravati to help them get jobs and have a sustainable livelihood, an official said.

Tribal communities living in buffer and core areas of such tiger reserves are directly or indirectly dependent on forests and forest products, Melghat tiger reserve's field director M S Reddy said on Saturday.

Due to infrastructural limitations and location of these villages in remote areas poses a challenge in providing skilled education to youth, he said, adding poverty in such areas also leads to higher rate of drop-outs from schools.

"This leads to unemployment among locals, which is the greatest bane of these forests. Unemployment among these people also affects the forest ecosystem through various anthropogenic activities," he said.

To overcome these challenges and reduce their dependency on forests, the Melghat Tiger Conservation Foundation has set up three computer centres in Harisal, Chikhaldara and Vastapur villages of Amravati district.

As many as 224 youth from 25 villages have been imparted training in information technology at these centres and awarded certificates, Reddy said.

"Providing sustainable livelihood to local communities is an important initiative for the conservation of forests and wildlife," the official said.

The Melghat tiger reserve is among the first nine reserves created in the country under the Project Tiger Mission, he said.

Spread over 2,768 sq km area in four wildlife divisions, the reserve includes a critical tiger habitat/core area of 1,500.5 sq km and a buffer zone of 1,268.3 sq km.

In 2018, the reserve comprised over 50 tigers, as per a report of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
skill training jobs employment support
app
Close
The Maharashtra forest department has imparted skill development training to over 200 youth from 25 villages located near Melghat tiger reserve in Amravati.(Bloomberg File)
The Maharashtra forest department has imparted skill development training to over 200 youth from 25 villages located near Melghat tiger reserve in Amravati.(Bloomberg File)
employment news

Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:14 PM IST
To overcome these challenges and reduce their dependency on forests, the Melghat Tiger Conservation Foundation has set up three computer centres in Harisal, Chikhaldara and Vastapur villages of Amravati district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
employment news

71,000 teachers recruited in Assam in last 5 years

ANI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Assam Education minister on Friday said that as many as 71,000 teachers have been recruited in the last 5 years in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil India Recruitment 2020
Oil India Recruitment 2020
employment news

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 2532 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrccr.com on or before March 5, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
employment news

Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:12 AM IST
On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the recruitment of thousands of teachers in a day proved that the state government is keen to bring about qualitative improvement in the education sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, apply before March 21

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO-notification 2021.
UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO-notification 2021.
employment news

UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Railways(HT File)
Indian Railways(HT File)
employment news

RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canara Bank SO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
Canara Bank SO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

Canara Bank SO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam can check and download their admit card online at canarabank.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:41 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the UPSC IFS main exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021.(PTI file )
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021.(PTI file )
employment news

IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification.(HT File)
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification.(HT File)
employment news

RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil India Recruitment 2020
Oil India Recruitment 2020
employment news

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: 21 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upenergy.in on or before February 23, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP