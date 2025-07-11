SLPRB AP Police Constable final written result announced at slprb.ap.gov.in

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh has announced the final written exam result for the Constable vacancies. Candidates can check the SCT PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP) final written results on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. SLPRB AP Police Constable final written result announced(Official website, screenshot)

The final written exam was held on June 1, 2025.

SLPRB AP Police Constable final written result 2025: Direct link

A total of 37600 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 32364 are male and 5236 are female candidates. Of them, 33921 (29211 male and 4710 female) candidates have qualified.

The preliminary answer key was released on June 1, and after that, SLPRB invited objections from candidates. Subject experts reviewed the objections, and one objection to a question (question number 108 in SET A, question number 89 in SET B, question number 77 in SET C, and question number 136 in SET D) was found valid.

Candidates can also download their scanned OMR sheets on or before 5 pm on July 12. They can also apply for verification of OMR sheets by paying ₹1,000 as per the format mentioned in the notification.

After receiving verification requests, SLPRB will scan the OMR sheets once again and check the awarded marks using the final answer key. Candidates who make such a request must mention the specific reason for applying. SLPRB said the decision of the committee in the matter will be final and no further communication will be entertained after the last date.

In the case of any improvement in marks after verification, the fee will be refunded.

Candidates can also download their details and verify if the information is correct or not. If there is any error in the data (except for post and unit preferences), they can send their requests along with relevant documents from their e-mail ID only to “apslprb.pcsobj2022@gmail.com”. The deadline is July 17.