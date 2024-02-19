Solver gang involved in UP Police recruitment exam busted, 2 constables, 20 others arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two constables along with 20 members of the 'Solver Gang' involved in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam, an official said. UP Police Recruitment Exam: 2 constables, 20 members of solver gang arrested

As per the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, "Till now, 19-20 people have been arrested. Some of these people are from Bihar who were brought as solvers from Bihar. There is a person named Dipu Yadav in Bihar who is a resident of Patna. He worked as a conduit, and he also had tie-ups with the Shikohabad gang here

Further, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, told ANI that out of the five people arrested from Shikohabad, two are constables.

"Five people have been arrested from Shikohabad, out of which two are constables...Both are residents of Shikohabad...Constable Niranjan had appeared for the exam for 3-4 people...in return, he took ₹3 lakh from each one of them. Constable Anuj was about to appear for the exam for a person named Sumit but we intercepted him," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Singh said.

"We have all the evidence, and legal action is being taken. All these people will be sent to jail," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Singh said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on December 23, under 'Mission Rozgar', the Yogi Adityanath government issued a notification for the largest police recruitment in the state's history. The youth of the state have been waiting for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacant posts for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A total of 2,385 examination centers had been established across all districts, where 48,17,441 candidates appeared for their examination.

The Uttar Pradesh government had implemented stringent security measures to conduct the UP Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment Examination. Magistrates had been deployed at every exam centre, and there were police officers ranging from Deputy Superintendent of Police to Sub Inspector as centre supervisors based on the number of candidates at each centre.

Comprehensive surveillance was maintained through CCTV cameras, and all candidates underwent biometric verification before being granted entry into the exam centre.

The state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which were conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state.