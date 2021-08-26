Sports Authority of India invites applications to recruit 220 Assistant Coaches

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications to recruit assistant coaches on a contract basis for an initial period of four years (subject to yearly performance evaluation). A total of 220 positions will be filled in 26 sports disciplines. Application forms are available on the official website of the SAI and the deadline for submission of the online application is October 10.

The Sportspersons (Ex-International Athletes) inducted under contract as Assistant Coach will be required to devote full time to coaching and hence, it is advisable that only those sportspersons, who can devote full time for coaching should apply. They may have to undergo various short-term/medium-term training/ orientation programmes.

Candidates with Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/ Foreign University or having Olympic/International Participation or being a Dronacharya awardee can apply for the post.

“All the coaches presently working with SAI on a contract basis shall apply afresh. These vacancies are not for TOPS NCOE. The same, if any, will be published separately. A Coach intent to work exclusively in TOPS NCOE need not apply,” SAI has informed candidates.

The maximum age as on the last date of submission on the application is 40 years.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment through interviews including oral tests for discipline-specific knowledge. In case, the number of candidates are more than five times the vacancies, short-listing of candidates for interview shall be carried out on the basis of approved criteria, SAI has said.

