State Selection Board, Odisha has invited applications for Lecturer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SSB Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1065 posts in the organization. SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1065 posts at ssbodisha.ac.in

The last date to apply online is till October 13, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should possess a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade on the date of application. A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 42 (Forty-Two) years as on September 1, 2023 to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of written test, career and viva-voce test taken together. Career assessment will be of 25 marks, written test of 150 marks and viva-voca of 25 marks. There shatl be a Written Examination of two hours duration in the subject concerned as per the model syllabus uploaded in the website carrying 150 marks.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for candidates under UR category/ SEBC category and ₹200/- for SC/ ST/ PwD category. The amount shall be deposited online in course of submission of online application. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSB Odisha.

