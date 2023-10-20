News / Education / Employment News / SSB Sub Inspector Recruitment 2023: Apply for 111 SI posts at ssbrectt.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 20, 2023 06:17 PM IST

SSB will recruit candidates for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ssbrectt.gov.in.

Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications form Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 111 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Sub Inspector (Pioneer): 20 posts
  • Sub Inspector (Draughtsman): 3 posts
  • Sub Inspector (Communication): 59 posts
  • Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse Female): 29 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found in order will be issued admit cards to appear in recruitment process. On reporting at recruitment venues, the bio-metric attendance, digital photograph, signature and thumb impression etc will be taken for PET/PST followed by written test and medical examination.

Examination Fees

UR/EWS category and OBC category candidates will require to pay examination fee of 200/- through net banking/ credit card/ debit card which will be non refundable. SC, ST, E-Servicemen and female candidates are exempted from payment of exam fees.

