SSC CHSL notification 2022 released for tentatively 4500 vacancies at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 notification, December 6. The SSC CHSL notification is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates have till January 4 to submit the application form. The application correction window will be activated from January 9 till January 10.

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination is scheduled to be held on Feb-March 2023. The Tier-2 examination schedule will be notified later.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approx. 4500 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 27 as of January 1, 2022.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or an equivalent test from a recognised Board or University to apply for the positions of LDC/ JSA and DEO/ DEO Grade "A."

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application cost is ₹100. Women Candidates and those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who eligible for reservations are excluded from paying a fee.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 Examination Scheme: The Computer based examination will be conducted in two tiers i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. For Parts II, III, and IV, the questions will be provided in both English and Hindi.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply tab and then on CHSL

Fill the application form

Upload all the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

