Home / Education / Employment News / SSC Constable GD 2022 answer key expected soon on ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC Constable GD 2022 answer key expected soon on ssc.nic.in, details here

employment news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Once published, candidates can download it from regional website links available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD 2022 answer key expected soon on ssc.nic.in, details here(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Constable GD 2022 answer key expected soon on ssc.nic.in, details here(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release answer key of the Constable GD recruitment exam, 2022. Once published, candidates can download it from the link given on ssc.nic.in. SSC conducted the Constable GD recruitment exam in January. In the next stages of the selection process, shortlisted candidates have to appear for hysical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

The registration process was started on October 27 and ended on November 30.

To download the Constable GD answer key, follow the steps give below:

  1. Go to the SSC website, ssc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the answer keys section.
  3. Now, find and open the Constable GD answer key link.
  4. Login by entering the asked details.
  5. Submit and download answer key.

SSC has also published a tentative vacancies list for Constable (GD) exam 2022.

The vacancies list of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 is available to candidates on ssc.nic.in.

As per the state-wise list, the total number of vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive is 46,435. For Part I, a total of 46,260 vacancies will be filled and for Part II, 175 posts will be filled.

Earlier, the tentative vacancies of SSC Constable GD was 24369 out of which 24205 vacancies were for Part I and 164 vacancies for Part II.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc gd answer key + 1 more
ssc.nic.in ssc gd answer key
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out