SSC CPO paper 2 final answer key released, direct link to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released final answer keys for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Candidates can check the SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPF (also called SSC CPO) answer key at ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO paper 2 final answer key released (HT file)

Along with the final answer key, the commission has also released candidates' response sheets.

The SSC CPO paper 2 result was announced on August 8 and now, the final answer key has been released.

Candidates can download the final answer key and response sheets up to August 29 by logging in using their registered IDs and passwords.

The commission has also asked candidates to take a printout of their final answer keys and response sheets as these documents will not be available for download after the prescribed time limit.

The marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be shared on the commission's website soon.

The SSC CPO paper 2 examination was conducted on March 8, 2025. The Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025.

Notably, candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30 per cent or 60 marks, OBC/ EWS: 25 per cent or 50 marks and all other categories: 20 per cent or 40 marks, have been considered for short-listing to appear in the Medical Examination.

SSC CPO paper 2 final answer key download link

SSC SI Paper 2 answer 2024: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the final answer key link for the exam

3. Click on the link given at the bottom of the PDF

4. Enter your login details

5. Submit and check the final answer key.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of SSC.