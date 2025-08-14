SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2024 released at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer key 2024. Candidates who took the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check and download the final answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2024 is out at ssc.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Along with the final answer key, the commission has also released the candidates' response sheet. Both documents will be available for download till August 29, 2025 up to 6 PM.

The official notice reads, “Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) from 14.08.2025 (06:00PM) to 29.08.2025 (06:00PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the Login link given below.”

The commission further stated that the candidates can take a printout of their respective Final Answer Key along with Candidates’ Response Sheet as the same will not be available after the deadline.

Further, as per the commission, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the SSC website shortly.

Worth mentioning here, the SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 was declared on August 8, 2025. The Paper 2 examination was conducted on March 8, 2025. The Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025.

Also read: SSC exams: OTR edit window to open today at ssc.gov.in

Notably, candidates who have scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination.

Also read: SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, check result here

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, go to Candidate Login tab.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. The SSC SI Paper 2 final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.