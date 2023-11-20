close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SSC GD constable 2023 registration process to begin from Nov 24

SSC GD constable 2023 registration process to begin from Nov 24

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 20, 2023 01:21 PM IST

SSC to begin registration for Constable recruitment in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, Assam Rifles, and NIA from Nov 24.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to begin the registration process for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 24.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023: Application process begins on November 24(ssc.nic.in)
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023: Application process begins on November 24(ssc.nic.in)

According to the SSC calendar, the advertisement will be released on November 24 and the deadline for the submission of the submission of the application form is December 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in February-March 2024.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the reports, this recruitment drive will fill up a total of 75,768 vacancies.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out