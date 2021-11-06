SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 released on regional websites, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. The admit card for Constables (GD) In Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF And Rifleman (Gd) In Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (Paper-I) has been released on the regional websites. The examination will be conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021.

Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted by the Commission only in English and Hindi. Admit Card for any stage of examination will not be sent by Post. Facility for download of Admit Cards will be provided at the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission as well as on the website of CRPF. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Download link here

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of regional websites of SSC.

Click on SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification. A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.