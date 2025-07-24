SSC MTS Registration 2025: Last date to apply today at ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 today, July 24, Candidates can apply for SSC MTS 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS 2025: Last date to apply today at ssc.gov.in

The commission will open the correction window on July 29 and close it on July 31, 2025.

Also read: SSC releases important instructions for candidates appearing for exam, check here

The SSC MTS and Havaldar computer-based examination will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025.

So far, SSC has announced 1075 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The final vacancy list for the MTS post will be shared later.

To apply for MTS, candidates should be between 18 to 25 years old (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.2000 and not later than 01.08.2007).

For the Havaldar vacancies, candidates should be between 18 to 27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2007).

Direct link to apply for SSC MTS 2025

SSC MTS 2025: Steps to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates need to follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the apply tab and then SSC MTS 2025.

3. If you are a new candidate, register and create your profile.

4. Login to your account.

5. Fill out the application form.

6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

7. Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

The SSC application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

For further details, candidates can check the commission's official website.