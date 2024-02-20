Struggling to make a resume? Learn the art of making the perfect resume and get hired for your dream job in 2024

In today’s competitive job market in India, a resume is more than a document – it’s your first impression and a critical tool for landing your dream job. 2024 is expected to see a 19% jump in hiring compared to the previous year. Resume is more than a document – it’s your first impression and a critical tool for landing your dream job. Learn the art of making the perfect resume and get hired in your dream job. (Getty Images)

Additionally, recruiters spend only 6-8 seconds reviewing a resume. Given the surge in hiring activity across the country and just a few seconds to grab a recruiter’s attention, a well-crafted, ATS (Applicant Tracking System)-optimized resume has become more important than ever.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Essential Elements of a Modern Resume:

A modern resume is concise, tailored, and format friendly. Key components include a summary statement, professional experience, educational background, skills, and relevant certifications or projects. It has a clean and minimal format that emphasizes readability and structure. A survey by Zippia suggests that over 40% of recruiters dislike resumes with excessive design.

Fresh Graduates: What to Highlight

As a fresh graduate crafting your first resume, focus on highlighting educational achievements, internships, relevant projects, and any certifications. Valued soft skills include teamwork and problem-solving, along with technical proficiencies. Don’t forget to mention college projects or extracurricular activities as they help you stand out and showcase your multi-faceted personality.

Internships and certifications also play a key role in your selection. In a market like India, where the candidate-to-vacancy ratio is high and hands-on experience is highly regarded, these elements can significantly enhance your resume.

Also read: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Apply for Assistant Commandant posts from today

Resume Structure and Order

Select the right format for your resume. For fresh graduates, a one-page resume is ideal. Begin with your name, followed by contact details, a resume title, a compelling introduction, education, and any professional experience. Skills and additional achievements come next. Tailor the content and order to the job you are applying for. If the format does not accommodate your information, consider a two-column format or remove irrelevant data.

Navigating ATS Screening

According to Forbes, almost 90% of employers, including most Fortune 500 companies, use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) for initial screening. To get past the ATS, check the job description and include relevant keywords from it in your resume. Also, ensure your resume’s sections are easily identifiable and dates are consistently formatted.

AI’s Role in Hiring

AI-based hiring tools are increasingly prevalent in India, evaluating more than just keyword fit. AI algorithms can analyze large volumes of data, aiding recruiters in making more informed decisions and reducing biases in the hiring process. These tools also engage with candidates, schedule interviews, and provide updates, enhancing communication and engagement. You will likely be interacting with AI multiple times before you reach the recruiter.

Also read: GATE 2024 answer key, question papers released on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, link here

Dos and Don’ts of Resume Writing

Once you have a resume ready, use the following checklist of dos and don’ts to ensure you create a resume

that recruiters would love to see:

The Dos:

Keep it concise, ideally one page.

Use action verbs and measurable achievements.

Customize for each job application.

Proofread for errors.

The Don’ts:

Avoid overused jargon and clichés.

Never falsify information.

Refrain from using unprofessional email addresses.

Steer clear of lengthy paragraphs and excessive formatting.

Creating a top-notch resume is just the first step. Keep your resume updated and augment your job search process through networking, professional references, and platforms like LinkedIn. As you navigate your career in 2024, let your resume reflect your professionalism, skills, and potential.

(Rajat Vashishta is the Founder of Resumod. The views expressed are personal.