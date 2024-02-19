GATE 2024 answer key, question papers released on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, link here

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released provisional answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) along with master question papers. Candidates can download it from the examination website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in or use the direct link given below. GATE 2024 answer key out (gate2024.iisc.ac.in, screenshot)

The window to raise objections to these answer keys will open on February 22 and close on February 25, IISc said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

GATE 2024 answer key, question papers direct link

As per the schedule available on the website, results of GATE 2024 will be announced on March 16, and scorecards will be issued on March 23.

The aptitude test was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 at exam centres across the country. Papers were held in two shifts on all exam days – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Question papers of the examination were divided into two sections and contained questions on general aptitude (GA) and candidates' selected subjects.

GATE is a national-level examination that tests candidates' understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

GATE-qualified candidates can use their scorecards while applying for admission and financial assistance for master's and doctorate programmes and jobs in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

For any help related to the examination, candidates can contact the exam conducting authority on 080 2293 2644/3333 between 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.