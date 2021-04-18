IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Surat SMC recruitment 2021: Apply for 1376 staff nurse and other posts by Apr 20
The last date to apply for the posts advertised by Surat Municipal Corporation is April 20, 2021.. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
The last date to apply for the posts advertised by Surat Municipal Corporation is April 20, 2021.. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
employment news

Surat SMC recruitment 2021: Apply for 1376 staff nurse and other posts by Apr 20

  • Surat Municipal Corporation has invited applications from candidates for senior resident, staff nurse, ward boy, medical officer, radiographic technician and other posts
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:09 PM IST

Surat Municipal Corporation has invited applications from candidates for senior resident, staff nurse, ward boy, medical officer, radiographic technician and other posts. The last date to apply for the posts advertised by Surat Municipal Corporation is April 20, 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Surat Municipal Corporation at suratmunicipal.gov.in. This recruitment drive has been initiated to fill up 1376 posts in the SMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
surat municipal corporation govt jobs kashmiris throng army recruitment drive gujarat news + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP