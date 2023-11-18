TMC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 27 Medical Officer and other posts at tmc.gov.in

Tata Memorial Hospital has invited applications for Medical officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TMC at tmc.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 27 posts in the organization. HT Image

Read below for application process, eligibility, selection process and other details

Medical officer: 12 posts

Medical Physicist: 2 posts

Scientific Officer: 1 post

Scientific Assistant: 1 post

Technician: 6 posts

Deputy Controller of Accounts: 1 post

Assistant Accounts Officer: 1 post

Stenographer: 2 posts

Assistant Night Supervisor: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be initially screened and called for Interview / Written Examination / Skill Test on the basis of information provided by them in the online application form.

Application Fees

Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card. SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees. The application fee paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Documents to be uploaded

Candidates will have to upload the required documents mentioned in the form at the time of filling the Online Application which includes- Birth Certificate / School leaving certificate, Mark sheet & Passing Certificate of final examination, experience certificates, caste certificates, EWS certificate, PwD certificate.