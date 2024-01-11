TN TRB annual planner out, 6281 posts to be filled through various exams in 2024

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released its annual planner for 2024. Aspirants of teacher jobs in Tamil Nadu can visit the website trb.tn.gov.in and check tentative dates of these examinations along with thenumber of vacancies to be filled through each of these recruitment drives. TN TRB annual planner 2024 out on trb.tn.gov.in( (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)/For representation

A total of 6,281 vacancies will be filled in 2024 through various examinations.

The advertisement for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) is expected in January and the exam is likely in April. This recruitment drive will fill 1,766 vacancies.

The notification for Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education is expected in February. The recruitment examination for 4000 vacancies is expected to take place in June.

Paper 1 and paper 2 of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2024 will likely be held in July. Notification for this exam is expected in April.

The Post Graduate Assistants notice will likely be issued in May for 200 vacancies and the exam is expected to be held in August.

The Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF 2024) notice for 120 fellowships is expected in June. The exam is tentatively scheduled for September.

The SCERT Senior Lecturers, Lecturers and Junior Lecturers examination for 139 total vacancies is expected to be held in December and the notice is expected in September.

The recruitment examination for Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges and Assistant Professors in Pre Law is tentatively scheduled for February 2025. The notification for 56 vacancies is expected to be out in November.

The planner is tentative and has been published to help candidates prepare for the upcoming examinations, TN TRB said, and added that there could be additions and deletions to the examinations mentioned.

