TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 2222 Teacher vacancies

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will close the online application process for Graduate Teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) recruitment 2023 today, December 12. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Teacher vacancies

The previous application deadline was December 7 but it was extended considering difficulties faced by candidates due to cyclone Michaung.

Through this recruitment drive, TRB aims to fill a total of 2,222 vacancies. The written exam of TN TRB recruitment is scheduled for January 7.

Eligibility

Candidates who are not more than 53 years old as on July 1, 2023 can apply for these vacancies. The upper age limit for sor Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, MBC/DNC and DW candidates is 58 years.

Application fee

The application fee of TN TRB recruitment is ₹300 for SC, SCA, ST and differently abled candidates. For all other categories, the fee is ₹600

Direct link to apply for TN TRB recruitment 2023

For any further information, candidates can check the official website.