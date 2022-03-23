TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 5529 vacancies

The application process to fill 5529 vacancies in Tamil Naidu Public Service Commission (TNPSC ) will end on March 23. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply at the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination will be held on May 21 between 9.30am and 12.30pm and the date of Mains examination will be announced later.

“Applications are invited only through online mode up to 23.03.2022 for direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Interview Posts / Non-Interview Posts) (Group-II Services / Group-IIA Services)", reads the official notification.

TNPSC CCSE Group 2 recruitment vacancy details: There are 116 vacancies for which candidates will be selected in three rounds (prelims, mains and interview). There are 5413 job vacancies for which candidates will be selected in two stages (Prelims and mains). Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in or here

TNPSC CCSE Group 2 recruitment age limit: The minimum age required for applying for all posts (except Probation Officer in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services) is 18 years. The upper age limit for Sub-Registrar Grade II in Registration Department is 20 years. For Probation Officer in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services the maximum age is 22 years.

TNPSC CCSE Group 2 recruitment application fee: For candidates who have not yet registered in the One Time Online Registration System and whose validity period has expired, the one-time registration charge is ₹150. The fee for the preliminary examination is ₹100.

