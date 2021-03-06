TNPSC CES Recruitment 2021: 537 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

TNPSC CES Examination 2021: The Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC) on Friday invited online applications for the Combined Engineering Subordinate (CES) Services Examination 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TNPSC CES examination 2021 online at tnpsc.gov.in on or before April 4, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 537 vacancies, out of which, 348 vacancies are for Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department, 177 for Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department, 5 for Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department, and one for Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department.

The commission will conduct the TNPSC CES examination on June 6, 2021. Paper 1 (subject paper) is scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, while Paper 2 (general studies) will be held from 3 to 5 pm.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department: A candidate applying for the position should have a Diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent from any University or Institution awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training of the concerned State Government.

Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department: Aspirants applying for the position must have a diploma in Civil Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu, or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Director-General of Employment and Training, Government of India, or by the All India Council for Technical Education OR Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu or its equivalent qualification.

Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department: A candidate must possess a Minimum General Educational Qualification and a Diploma in Handloom Technology obtained from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Salem or Varanasi or from any other recognized Institute of Handloom Technology.

OR

Diploma in Textile Manufacture obtained from the Technological Diploma Examination Board, Madras or the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu.

Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department: Candidates applying for the position must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

