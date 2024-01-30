TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: A step-by-step guide of online application process for Group 4 posts recruitment exams

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be conducting the recruitment examinations for 6,244 group 4 vacancies at various state government departments on June 9, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. In an official notification, the commission said that the eligible candidates can apply up to February 28, 11:59 pm on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. After the application window is over, an application correction window will be provided between March 4 and March 6. TNPSC: Recruitment examinations for 6,244 group 4 vacancies at various state government departments on June 9. Check out how to apply,

In the notification, the commission also described the steps that should be kept in mind while submitting the applications. We will look at what these steps are and how to apply online in this article.

One-Time registration must

Candidates must register themselves first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, before proceeding to fill up the online application for the examination.

Candidates have to register only once in the OTR platform by paying Rs.150/- as a registration fee. The registration is valid for five years from the date of registration.

Candidates should keep ready the scanned image of their passport-size photograph, taken within the last 3 months of size 20 KB – 50 KB and save it as “Photograph.jpg” and signature of size 10 KB – 20 KB and save it as ‘Signature.jpg’. Both photograph and signature, of 200 DPI resolution, should be saved in a CD / DVD / Pendrive, to upload the same, the commission said.

Candidates are required to make an online application separately for every examination for which he/she intends to appear.

Candidates should provide a valid e-mail ID and mobile number for one-time registration.

Candidates also have to link their Aadhaar number with OTR as the information associated with the Aadhaar number including biometrics will be used for identification purposes and will not be stored or shared. After consent, the Aadhaar details will be submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository for authentication.

Online application:

Aspiring candidates must click on the “APPLY” option that will be found in the post notified on the Commission’s website using the same User ID and Password given for OTR.

Candidates then have to check and confirm the OTR details before proceeding to the online applications, following which they will have to fill in the additional details required in the specific recruitment application.

Candidates will have to upload passport-size photographs taken on or after the date of notification at the time of submission of the online application. The photograph should be in colour against a white background and taken in a photo studio. The photograph should the candidate in a frontal view, showing both ears and part of the neck.

It has to be ensured that the name of the candidate and the date of photography are printed at the bottom of the photograph. The face of the candidate as well as his/her name and date of photograph should be visible in the photograph of height 4.5 cm (170 pixels) and width 3.5 cm (130 pixels). The image of the candidate shall be 3.0 cm (115 pixels) and the candidate’s name and date of photography shall be 1.5 cm (55 pixels). The photograph should be saved in a digital format (in CD / DVD / pen drive/ hard drive), and ready for uploading.

Before uploading of signature, the candidate will have to draw a box of dimension 6.0 x 2.0 cm (230 pixels x 75 pixels) on white paper and sign within the box, using a blue or black ink pen. The paper should be scanned to obtain a resolution of 200 DPI. The image should then be cropped to show only the box with the signature, of size 10 KB –20KB, and saved as “Signature.jpg” and uploaded.

Failure to upload clear images of the photograph and signature will result in the rejection of the online application, the commission said.

Candidates will be permitted to choose two district centers as their preference for the examination while applying online. Candidates with benchmark disabilities can choose one.

Candidates should carefully fill in the details in the online application at the appropriate places and click on the ‘SAVE AND PROCEED’ button at the end of each page of the application. The commission advises them to verify each particular field in the application before proceeding.

Candidates can see a preview of their application before submitting it. An SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, informing the availability of such a preview in the registered email ID when the preview is clicked.

Modifications can be done by a candidate by re-opening the application and using the Edit option.

After a thorough review, a candidate can submit his application. The commission states that a candidate is considered to have applied for a recruitment, only after submitting the application using the SUBMIT button.

Once the application is submitted, candidates can pay the examination fee of ₹ 100 online through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card on or before the last date of submission of the online application by choosing the option in the online application. Candidates will also have to pay the service charges as applicable.

