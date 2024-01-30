JEE Main 2024: Check January 30 morning shift paper analysis

The JEE (Main) 2024 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on January 30, in the morning shift. The reporting time for students was 7:20 am and the exam started sharp at 9:00 am. JEE Main 2024 live updates. JEE Main 2024: January 30 morning shift paper analysis (PTI)

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

(1) There were a total of 90* questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

· Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Students felt more weightage given to Class XII Chapters in both Mathematics and Physics. Easier than 29th Jan papers.

(4) The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 30th Jan ,2024 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Calculus & Algebra. More than one question asked from Vectors, 3 D Geometry, Matrices, Limits and Differential Equations. In Calculus, questions asked from Continuity & Differentiability, Indefinite Integrals, Area, Differential Equations. In Algebra- Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Statistics, Progressions, Quadratic Equations, Matrices & Determinants. In Coordinate Geometry questions asked from Circle and Ellipse. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations from chapters of Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. A few questions were reported as Lengthy.

Physics – Moderate. Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work Power & Energy, Gravitation, Heat & Thermodynamics, Magnetism, Optics- 2 questions, Capacitance, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Semi-Conductors. Both MCQs & Numerical based questions were Lengthy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked. Students felt more weightage given to XII Class chapters.

Chemistry – Easy. Organic & Physical Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Questions asked from Ionic Equilibrium, Thermodynamics, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding had match list type question, Mole Concept , Chemical Kinetics, General Organic Chemistry- 2 questions, IUPAC names, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Amines, Aryl & Alkyl halides, Coordination Compounds, d & f block elements, Periodic Table. Some questions were directly asked from NCERT Textbook, which made this section Easy.

(5) In terms of order of Difficulty – Both Mathematics & Physics were Moderate while Chemistry was Easy . Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres. Views are personal