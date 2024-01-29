JEE Main 2024 Live: BE/BTech paper 1 exam today in 2 shifts
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) for Engineering aspirants (BE/BTech paper 1) today, January 29. The examination is being held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can download the admit card from jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The examination started on January 24 with the BArch/BPlanning paper. On January 27, the Engineering paper was held in two shifts.
- Jan 29, 2024 09:00 AM IST
JEE Main 2024: Important exam day instructions
Jan 29, 2024 08:29 AM IST
- Reach the venue as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. Those who did not register through DigiLocker/ABC ID or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options must report at least 1 hour earlier to get their biometrics recorded.
- Items allowed: Admit card (clear, colour printout on A4 paper), one passport-size photograph (same as the one used while applying for the exam), a valid and original photo ID (PAN/Aadhar with photo/driving license/voter ID/passport/e-Aadhar/ration card/Class 12 admit card).
JEE Main 2024 paper 1 exam today
JEE Main 2024 paper 1 exam today

In two shifts, NTA will conduct the JEE Main paper 1 (BE/BTech) examination today, January 29.