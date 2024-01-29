JEE Mains 2024: Check January 29 morning shift paper analysis

The JEE (Main) 2024 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on January 29, in the morning shift – from 9 am to 12 pm. Live updates. JEE Mains 2024: January 29 morning shift paper analysis(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

(1) There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

· Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Students felt more weightage given to Class XII Chapters in Physics.

(4) The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 29th Jan ,2024 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra & Calculus. More than one question asked from Matrices &Determinants, 3 D Geometry, Vectors and Straight Lines. Other chapters included Permutation & Combination, Complex Numbers, Statistics, Progressions, Quadratic Equations, Function, Limits, Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Indefinite Integration clubbed with trigonometry, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations, Area, Straight Line, Circle , Conic Sections with mixed concept questions. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations from chapters of Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. A few questions were reported as Lengthy &Tricky.

Physics – Moderately Tough. More weightage given to Electrostatics. Other chapters included Kinematics, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, SHM, Laws of Motion, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Capacitance, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Fluids with an assertion reasoning question, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were Tough & Lengthy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked. Students felt more weightage given to XII Class chapters.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from Chemical Bonding, Electrochemistry, Mole Concept , Coordination Compounds, p-block elements, Atomic Structure, Chemical Kinetics, General Organic Chemistry, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Biomolecules, Amines, , Aryl & Alkyl halides

(5) In terms of order of Difficulty – Both Mathematics & Physics were Moderate while Chemistry was Easy . Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres. Views are personal