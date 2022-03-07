TNUSRB SI in Police Recruitment 2022 notification to be out on March 8

TNUSRB SI in Police Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will release the notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) -2022 on Tuesday, March 8.

Ahead of the release of notification, interested candidates can check the eligibility conditions and other details of this recruitment process

Educational qualification

The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree obtained from Institution / University recognized by University Grants Commission / Government on the date of release of notification.

Age Limit

Candidate should be of minimum 20 years and not more than 30 years old as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit relaxation is given to candidates belonging to certain categories (Check notification).

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Written Examination followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Endurance Test (ET) for qualified candidates. This will be followed by a Viva- Voce.

The Part 1 of the written examination is Tamil language Eligibility Test. The Tamil Language Eligibility Test is qualifying in nature and will be of objective type. Candidates will need to answer 100 questions for 100 marks and the duration of exam will be 1 hour and 40 minutes. A minimum of 40% marks in Tamil Language Eligibility test is mandatory to be eligible for the next level of evaluation, but will not be considered while preparation of provisional selection list.

Part II.Main Written examination:

The main written exam will consists of Part A: General Knowledge and Part B: Logical Analysis, Numerical Analysis, Psychology Test, Communication Skills, Information Handling Ability. Written examination total marks is 70. The The candidates will get 2 hours 30 minutes to write the test and should get a minimum of 25 marks to qualify.

The Provisional Select List will be made based on the total marks obtained in the Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce and Special marks subject to communal reservation and total vacancies.