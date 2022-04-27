Home / Education / Employment News / TPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 notification for 503 vacancies out at tpsc.gov.in
employment news

TPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 notification for 503 vacancies out at tpsc.gov.in

  • TSPSC has released a notification for Group 1 service recruitment. Apply from May 2.
TPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 notification for 503 vacancies out at tpsc.gov.in
TPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 notification for 503 vacancies out at tpsc.gov.in
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for Group 1 service recruitment. The recruitment drive will commence from May 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in till May 31.

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) is expected to be held in July/August 2022. The Written Examination (Main) will most likely be held in November/December of 2022. The exact dates for the above examinations will be published later. Hall Tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

TPSC Group 1 Recruitment vacancy details: The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 503 vacancies.

TPSC Group 1 Recruitment Eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the  eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and other details in the notification below.

TPSC Group 1 Recruitment: Know how to apply

Step:1 Before applying, the Candidate must go to the website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and complete out the OTR application if they have not already done so in order to receive a TSPSC ID. Candidates are advised to upload all needed certifications (However, original certificates have to be produced for verification at the time of scrutiny before finalising the selection list)

Step 2: To fill out the application form, go to the website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and click on the online Application Link provided on the website, then enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth, and log in using the OTP received to proceed.

Notification here

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs vacancy
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out