Representational image, (HT file)
Transfers not to exceed 15% of staff under new Karnataka govt norm for lecturers

Narayana who is also the Higher Education Minister of Karnataka said, "In the earlier years, the transfer process was like a mockery.
ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:27 PM IST

The transfer of lecturers of government degree colleges and technical education institutions in Karnataka will be done through online counselling and the process will be limited to 15 per cent of the total teaching staff, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana.

Narayana who is also the Higher Education Minister of Karnataka said, "In the earlier years, the transfer process was like a mockery. Now, the system has been reformed and will be carried out online. This will put an end to lecturers running around ministers and officials and roaming around offices."

"The transfer process which was on the backburner for many years will be initiated and counselling dates will be announced soon," added Narayana

According to the notification issued by the state government, teaching staff of degree and technical educational institutions who have worked for 4 years at the same place will be eligible for transfer and the quantum of transfer will be based on this factor.

The Higher Education Department has classified the state into five zones for transfer purposes.

